Woman questioned by CID in Bhovi corporation scam case ends life; abetment case booked against IO 

A woman questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged scam in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, ended her life in her residence at Padmanabhanagar here on Friday. She reportedly left a death note, in which she has allegedly blamed the investigating officials of the CID for her death.

Confirming the death, Lokesh B. Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru, said that an abetment to suicide case has been registered against Kanakalakshmi, Dy. SP, CID, the investigating officer (IO) in the Bhovi development corporation fraud case.

The deceased has been identified as Jeeva. Sources in the CID said a total of ₹97 crore granted by the State government to the corporation under an employment scheme was misused in the name of 500 beneficiaries. A part of this money, so diverted, was transferred to accounts in the name of the deceased woman and from there disbursed to other accused, CID officials claim. The CID recently raided the residence of Sunil Valyapure, BJP MLC, in connection with the case.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

