Woman plunges into Hemavathi

Hassan

06 August 2021 19:35 IST

A woman, married about nine months ago, plunged into Hemavathi river in Sakleshpur town on Thursday. She has been identified as Pooja, 20, a native of Bekka village in Channarayapatna taluk. She was married to Ashwath, a taxi driver, a native of Malali in Sakleshpur taluk.

Pooja had married against the wishes of her parents. The couple was living in Sakleshpur town. According to family members, she had differences with her husband and had texted him stating that she would end her life. The police and Fire and Emergency Services staff members have been making efforts to trace her.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

