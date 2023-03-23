HamberMenu
Woman performing ritual run over by car

March 23, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Teertha village near Athani in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Aishwarya Naik came under the wheels of a car when she was performing Deergha Danda Namaskara, a ritual of offering salutations to the deity rolling on the earth.

She had taken a vow to perform the salutations all along the way to the Shiva temple in the village from the banks of the Krishna river.

The police arrested the driver after her relatives and by-standers stopped the vehicle. A case has been registered.

