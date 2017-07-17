Woman pays fine to attend father’s death ceremony

A family from the other backward classes (OBC) community of Kurubas in Sheegebagi, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, was “ostracised” by their own community after their daughter married outside the caste.

“Ever since Uma S.V. married a Brahmin youth six years ago, she was not allowed to return to the village. The situation escalated recently after our father passed away on June 25,” alleged Harish, her brother. Ultimately, she was allowed to attend the death ceremony of her father on Sunday only after paying a fine of ₹15,000.

Ms. Uma visited her parents’ home in Sheegebagi to pay her last respects, but her presence was opposed by leaders of the Kuruba community. A complaint was submitted to the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tiptur on July 7 seeking justice for the family. When contacted, Shankarappa said he had never objected Uma coming to the village and denied threatening to ostracise her brothers.

Gangesh, tahsildar of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, said he had received the complaint, but denied there was ostracism. “If they still experience the problem, they can give a fresh complaint and action will be taken,” he said.

This is not the first time that a family in the village is facing ostracism. Thimmaiah, a 55-year-old resident, said he and his family have been shunned by the community leaders of Sheegebagi village for refusing to load sand into a vehicle. Family members are allegedly not allowed to speak to anybody. The family alleged that members of the Kuruba community who speak with them are being made to pay a fine of ₹1,000.

“This has been going on for two years. Nobody comes to our house or speaks to us. I am deeply pained by them and I am unable to live in the village,” said Thimmaiah.

President of Kurubara Sanga and member of Thimmalapura Gram Panchayat, Shankarappa, denied the allegations. However, he said: “In our community, people who marry into another caste are not allowed to participate in religious rituals.”