Woman paraded on streets with ‘footwear garland’ in Belagavi

October 14, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A woman, accused of ‘honey trapping’ men to make money, was paraded on the streets and made to wear a garland of footwear in Belagavi on Friday night.

The incident took place at Ghatagprabha town in the district on Friday late night.

The residents had reportedly complained to the Belagavi district police against the woman, accusing her of blackmailing men through honey trap. On Friday night, some residents caught hold of her and paraded her on the street, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT