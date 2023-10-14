Woman paraded on streets with ‘footwear garland’ in Belagavi

A woman, accused of ‘honey trapping’ men to make money, was paraded on the streets and made to wear a garland of footwear in Belagavi on Friday night.
The incident took place at Ghatagprabha town in the district on Friday late night.
The residents had reportedly complained to the Belagavi district police against the woman, accusing her of blackmailing men through honey trap. On Friday night, some residents caught hold of her and paraded her on the street, sources said.
