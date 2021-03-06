Woman on padayatra run over by car

A woman on a padayatra to Dharmasthala died and another person suffered injuries after they were hit by a car on National Highway 75 near Mattanavile in Channarayapatna taluk early morning on Saturday.
Narasamma, 48, a resident of Peenya in Bengaluru, died on the spot and Venkatesh suffered injuries.
V.N arasimhaiah, a resident of Peenya, in his complaint to the police, said Narasamma and Venkatesh were part of the team of devotees from Peenya on a padayatra ahead of Shivaratri. The team had stayed at Kodi Lingeshwara Temple at Mattanavile village on Friday night. They met with the accident as they started their padayatra early morning on Saturday.
A car moving towards Bengaluru hit the two devotees. The driver fled the place, leaving the car at the spot. Venkatesh has been admitted to a government hospital in Channarayapatna.
Hirisave police have registered a case.
