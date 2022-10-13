Woman murdered

ADVERTISEMENT

An anganwadi worker was allegedly murdered by her husband at Chandanahalli-Thattekere village of Bikkodu hobli in Belur taluk on Thursday morning.

Prema, 35, was murdered by her husband Shantoji Rao, 45. The accused tried to end his life after committing the crime. He is under treatment in Belur.

The couple got married about 20 years ago. They have two sons. In recent years, the couple had differences. Prema had returned to her native place. Shanthoji Rao had also joined her recently. He picked up a quarrel with her on Wednesday night and that ended in the murder.

Arehalli police have registered a case. The accused has been arrested.

(Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s Sahayavani helpline 104 for counseling).