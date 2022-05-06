Woman murdered

Nagamma, 50, living alone in Govindarajnagar, was found murdered, strangulated to death, at her residence on Thursday night. Her daughter’s friend Raghavendra, 32, a mechanic, has emerged as the prime suspect in the murder. He has been absconding since she was found murdered.

According to the police, Nagamma’s daughter, a divorcee, had an affair with Raghavendra. Nagamma had objected to this and asked her daughter to cut off all ties to him. This had enraged Raghavendra.

“He is learnt to have told Nagamma’s daughter that he won’t leave her and would eliminate her over the last three days. He has also been absconding since the murder. He is a prime suspect,” a senior police official said.