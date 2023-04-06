ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered; one arrested

April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of a 85-year-old woman at Madalu in Arsikere taluk. 

The woman had gone missing on April 1. Her family members filed a complaint with the police. She was found murdered in a farm the next day. 

During the investigation the police arrested Mithun Kumar, 35, suspecting his role in the murder. Upon inquiry it was revealed that the accused attempted to sexually assault the woman. He allegedly murdered her by throwing a boulder on her head.

