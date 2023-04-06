HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered; one arrested

April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of a 85-year-old woman at Madalu in Arsikere taluk. 

The woman had gone missing on April 1. Her family members filed a complaint with the police. She was found murdered in a farm the next day. 

During the investigation the police arrested Mithun Kumar, 35, suspecting his role in the murder. Upon inquiry it was revealed that the accused attempted to sexually assault the woman. He allegedly murdered her by throwing a boulder on her head.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.