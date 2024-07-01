A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, a head constable, on the premises of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Hassan in Karnataka on July 1. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Head Constable Loknath, attached to Gorur Police Station, allegedly murdered his wife Mamatha.

The couple had differences in recent days. Following heated arguments and repeated assaults at home, Mamatha visited the SP’s office to share her complaints about her husband’s behaviour with senior officers.

Upset with his wife’s move, Loknath allegedly attacked her with a knife. His colleagues took her to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS). However, doctors declared her brought dead.