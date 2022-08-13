Woman murdered on court premises

:

A person allegedly murdered his wife on court premises, when Lok Adalat was going on, at Holeanrasipur on Saturday. Chaitra, 24, of Tattekere in Holenarasipur was murdered by her husband Shivakumar.

The couple got married about six years ago. They have two children. Following differences between them, a divorce petition was filed in court. As the matter was in the pre-litigation state, they were called for Lok Adalat, where disputes are resolved through persuasion.

As Chaitra came out of the court hall, her husband followed her and attacked her with a knife. She suffered deep injuries on her neck. Later she succumbed to injuries at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.