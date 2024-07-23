GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered in Sagar taluk

Published - July 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person allegedly murdered his wife and buried her body in Sagar taluk. The incident came to light on Tuesday, after the family members of the lady filed a complaint with Koppa police in Chikkamagaluru.

The woman from Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district fell in love with the person from Sagar taluk. They belonged to different castes. Despite opposition from their families, they got married and lived in Koppa. However, recently, the couple faced differences over domestic issues. The girl wanted her husband to take her to Sagar, his native place. However, he was not willing to take her there.

The differences led to repeated arguments. It is said that she visited Sagar recently, against her husband’s wishes. Following a heated argument between them, the husband allegedly killed her and buried her body in Mumbalu village. The body is yet to be exhumed for further investigation. The police have taken the accused into their custody.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Tuesday that the case registered in Koppa would be transferred to Shivamogga police.

Related Topics

Karnataka / murder / crime / police / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.