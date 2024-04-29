Woman murdered in Chikkamagaluru village

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Karakuchchi village in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghana, 18, was allegedly murdered by Charan, 25. The accused murdered her while she was washing clothes at a Bhadra canal in the village.

Following differences with her husband, Meghana had been staying with her grandmother at Shankar Ghatta village. She visited Karakuchchi to take part in a local festival on Monday, when the incident occurred.

The accused has been absconding. Lakkavalli Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.