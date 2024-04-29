ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered in Chikkamagaluru village

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Karakuchchi village in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

Meghana, 18, was allegedly murdered by Charan, 25. The accused murdered her while she was washing clothes at a Bhadra canal in the village.

Following differences with her husband, Meghana had been staying with her grandmother at Shankar Ghatta village. She visited Karakuchchi to take part in a local festival on Monday, when the incident occurred.

The accused has been absconding. Lakkavalli Police have registered the case.

