Woman murdered by husband in Shivamogga

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Dummalli near Shivamogga on Saturday morning. Shobha had differences with husband Prakash for the past few years. They had been living separately in the same village.

It is said Shobha had filed a complaint with the police against her husband recently. This issue led to repeated arguments between them. Prakash picked up an argument with her on the same issue and the quarrel ended with the murder. Tunga Nagar Police registered a case.

The couple’s daughter is married The son died in an accident a few months ago.