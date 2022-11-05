Woman murdered by husband in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 05, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Dummalli near Shivamogga on Saturday morning. Shobha had differences with husband Prakash for the past few years. They had been living separately in the same village.

It is said Shobha had filed a complaint with the police against her husband recently. This issue led to repeated arguments between them. Prakash picked up an argument with her on the same issue and the quarrel ended with the murder. Tunga Nagar Police registered a case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The couple’s daughter is married The son died in an accident a few months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app