Karnataka

Woman murdered by husband in Shivamogga

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Dummalli near Shivamogga on Saturday morning. Shobha had differences with husband Prakash for the past few years. They had been living separately in the same village.

It is said Shobha had filed a complaint with the police against her husband recently. This issue led to repeated arguments between them. Prakash picked up an argument with her on the same issue and the quarrel ended with the murder. Tunga Nagar Police registered a case.

The couple’s daughter is married The son died in an accident a few months ago.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2022 7:25:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-murdered-by-husband-in-shivamogga/article66100438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY