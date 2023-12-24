ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered by husband in Arsikere taluk

December 24, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person allegedly murdered his 55-year-old wife at Singatagere in Arsikere taluk on Saturday.

The Arasikere police have arrested Jagadish, 65, on charges of murdering his wife, Chandramma. They had been married for over 40 years. Their children had been married. Jagadish, addicted to alcohol, picked up quarrels with his wife often.

On Saturday morning, they also had a heated argument. Jagadish allegedly hit Chandramma with a pestle, and she succumbed to injuries. Jagagal Police in Arasikere taluk registered the case based on the complaint filed by Chandramma’s brother, Chandranna.

The police have taken up further investigation after arresting Jagadish, the accused.

