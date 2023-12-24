GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered by husband in Arsikere taluk

December 24, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person allegedly murdered his 55-year-old wife at Singatagere in Arsikere taluk on Saturday.

The Arasikere police have arrested Jagadish, 65, on charges of murdering his wife, Chandramma. They had been married for over 40 years. Their children had been married. Jagadish, addicted to alcohol, picked up quarrels with his wife often.

On Saturday morning, they also had a heated argument. Jagadish allegedly hit Chandramma with a pestle, and she succumbed to injuries. Jagagal Police in Arasikere taluk registered the case based on the complaint filed by Chandramma’s brother, Chandranna.

The police have taken up further investigation after arresting Jagadish, the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.