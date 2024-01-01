ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered by husband in Arasikere

January 01, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at D.M. Kurke village in Arasikere taluk on Saturday. Jyothi, 19, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Jeevan, 28, a farmer.

Jyothi, a native of Hubballi, married Jeevan, a native of D.M. Kurke, in Arasikere taluk two years ago. Jeevan met Jyothi during his stay in Hubballi. Both fell in love and got married.

The husband and wife had differences and often quarrelled. Arasikere Rural Police said that Jeevan picked up a quarrel with Jyothi around 3 p.m. on Saturday, and following that, he murdered her. Based on a complaint filed by Suresh, a resident of the village, the police registered the case. The accused has been arrested.

