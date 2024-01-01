GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered by husband in Arasikere

January 01, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at D.M. Kurke village in Arasikere taluk on Saturday. Jyothi, 19, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Jeevan, 28, a farmer.

Jyothi, a native of Hubballi, married Jeevan, a native of D.M. Kurke, in Arasikere taluk two years ago. Jeevan met Jyothi during his stay in Hubballi. Both fell in love and got married.

The husband and wife had differences and often quarrelled. Arasikere Rural Police said that Jeevan picked up a quarrel with Jyothi around 3 p.m. on Saturday, and following that, he murdered her. Based on a complaint filed by Suresh, a resident of the village, the police registered the case. The accused has been arrested.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.