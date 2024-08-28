ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered by husband, even as friend slept next to her

Published - August 28, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old dance instructor was stabbed to death by her husband, even as her friend was sleeping next to her in Kengeri Satellite Town early on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased Navyashri, a native of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, married Kiran, a cab driver, three years ago and was living in a rented house in a residential building in SMV layout. The couple had differences as Kiran had started suspecting her fidelity.

On Wednesday, Navyashri called her friend Aishwarya over and the duo went out in a car with a common friend Anil. Navyashri told Aishwarya about the harassment by Kiran and said that she was not feeling safe at home owing to the domestic quarrel. Anil reportedly told her to file a complain with the police.

The trio had dinner before Anil had dropped them off at Navyashri’s house. Aishwarya, in her complaint, stated that around 6 a.m. she woke up to find Navyashri dead next to her with stab injuries on her neck. She raised an alarm prompting the neighbours to arrive and inform the Kengeri police. Aishwarya, who works in a real estate firm, said Kiran used duplicate keys to enter the house and kill Navyashri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police registered a case of murder and arrested Kiran, 31, within hours. Kiran said that Navyashri and he used to have frequent fights over alleged extramarital relationships. He claimed that he had had an altercation with her before killing her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US