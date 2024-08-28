Woman murdered by husband, even as friend slept next to her

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old dance instructor was stabbed to death by her husband, even as her friend was sleeping next to her in Kengeri Satellite Town early on Wednesday.

The deceased Navyashri, a native of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, married Kiran, a cab driver, three years ago and was living in a rented house in a residential building in SMV layout. The couple had differences as Kiran had started suspecting her fidelity.

On Wednesday, Navyashri called her friend Aishwarya over and the duo went out in a car with a common friend Anil. Navyashri told Aishwarya about the harassment by Kiran and said that she was not feeling safe at home owing to the domestic quarrel. Anil reportedly told her to file a complain with the police.

The trio had dinner before Anil had dropped them off at Navyashri’s house. Aishwarya, in her complaint, stated that around 6 a.m. she woke up to find Navyashri dead next to her with stab injuries on her neck. She raised an alarm prompting the neighbours to arrive and inform the Kengeri police. Aishwarya, who works in a real estate firm, said Kiran used duplicate keys to enter the house and kill Navyashri.

The police registered a case of murder and arrested Kiran, 31, within hours. Kiran said that Navyashri and he used to have frequent fights over alleged extramarital relationships. He claimed that he had had an altercation with her before killing her.