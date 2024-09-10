GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman murdered by husband and two others in Belur

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan police have arrested two people on charges of murdering a woman at Yakashettihalli in Belur taluk.

The police allege that Sheela’s husband Jagadish murdered Sheela, 42, with the help of his friend Rajashekhar. The police have arrested both. One more accused is absconding.

Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Police of Hassan, briefed the media in Hassan on Tuesday. The murder came to light after the police received a complaint from Sheela’s daughter about her mother missing on September 7.

Belur police found video footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed at a farm in the village showing the murder. Later her body was thrown into a tank. The police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Jagadish married Sheela 20 years ago. The couple has a daughter. Sheela decided to stay with her daughter separately after she was upset over Jagadish’s addiction to alcohol. He used to harass his wife and daughter. While Jagadish stayed with his relatives in a village in Chikkamagaluru, the mother and daughter stayed at Yakashettihalli.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:59 pm IST

