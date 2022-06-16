Woman murdered by chain snatcher in Hassan

A woman was allegedly murdered by a chain-snatcher at Gavenahalli on the outskirts of Hassan city on Thursday. The accused attempted to snatch the necklace of Neela, 50. As she resisted, he assaulted and killed her by pushing her into a waterbody.

Neela was returning to her home at Gavenahalli after a visit to Hassan, when the accused attempted to snatch her chain. The accused alleged pushed her into the waterbody and also immersed her head in water.

As she raised an alarm for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and succeeded to catch the accused. He has been identified as Bharat of Kandali village near Hassan.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda visited the spot. Hassan Extension Police have registered the case and arrested the accused.