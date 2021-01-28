Karnataka

Woman murdered, attacker found dead

A person murdered a woman and was later found dead at Siddapura in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday.

According to preliminary enquiry by the police, Hemanth, 25, wanted to marry Sushmitha, 21. Both were from the same village. As she refused to marry him, he got angry and hit her with a hatchet in broad daylight and killed her. He then fled the place and attempted to end his life by jumping into a tank in the village. However, a local person, who happens to be a close relative of Sushmitha, saved him and brought him out of the water body. Later Hemanth ended his life by hanging in a farm field.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

