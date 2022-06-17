Karnataka

Woman murdered at estate

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Talavane Estate near Jayapura in Koppa taluk on Thursday.

Radha and her husband Halappa had been working in the estate. Following a heated argument over a minor issue, Halappa hit her head with a stick. She died of serious head injury.

Prabhakar K. of the estate has filed a complaint with Jayapura police. The accused is absconding. Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M.Hakay said Koppa police were making efforts to arrest the accused.


