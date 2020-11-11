Woman member pushed around at municipal council meeting

Belagavi

11 November 2020 14:02 IST

Siddu Savadi, MLA and BJP leader, pushed around a woman member of the Mahalingpur municipal council while trying to stop three women members of the BJP from voting in the election of the president and vice-president of the urban local body on Wednesday.

The leader was upset on hearing that the women members were planning to vote for the Congress.

Advertising

Advertising

Chandani Nayak , Godavari Bat and Savita Hurakadli were unhappy that the BJP leaders were unwilling to make them vice-president of the council despite being the majority party. They were planning to vote for the Congress.

Mr. Savadi who heard of this, tried prevent them from voting. He stood at the gate and tried to stop them from entering the polling hall. When Ms. Nayak tried to slip through, he pushed her around.

Ms. Nayak told journalists later that she received minor injuries. She alleged that the police, who were standing close by, did not come to her rescue.

Mr. Savadi denied any wrongdoing.