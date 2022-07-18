Karnataka

Woman, male friend arrested for blackmailing aunt

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 18, 2022 23:33 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 23:33 IST

The Bagalur police on Monday arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly blackmailing their aunt with her private videos to extort ₹25 lakh from her.

The accused, Usha and Suresh, were arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim, who was unable to bear the harassment, on July 16.

The victim, a 38-year-old businesswoman, told the police that she had an affair with a man and used to meet him at a hotel in Yelahanka. The accused Usha, who is her niece, got to know about this and managed to place a hidden camera in the room. The accused bought a new sim and sent a clip of the recorded video to the victim, threatening to upload it on social media and also share it with her family if she did not pay ₹25 lakh.

When the victim delayed to pay, Usha approached her stating that she received the video clip from an unknown number to pressurise the victim indirectly to pay the ransom.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police summoned Usha for inquiry as she was the first one to receive the video clip. The police analysed the call record details of the sender’s mobile number and established the link with Usha before taking her into custody.

A detailed questioning led her to confess to the crime. Based on the confession, the police arrested the accused Suresh and charged them under various sections of the IT ACT and blackmailing and extortion and remanded them to judicial custody.

