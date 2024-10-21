Woman makes an attempt to end life after poisoning her three children in Chincholi

A 30-year-old woman and her three children were hospitalized in serious condition after the mother reportedly fed poison-laced drink to her children and then made an attempt to kill herself by consuming pesticide at Jungleepeer Tanda in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

Geetabai Rathod and her children, four-year-old Chaitanya, three-year-old Dhanush and one-and-a-half-month-old Lakshmi, are admitted to hospital. Fortunately, all of them survived the incident.

According to the police, the reason for the tragic incident was petty quarrels and differences between Geetabai and her husband Santosh Rathod.

On Sunday too, the couple had a bitter fight and soon after that Santosh left home. Then, Geetabai made an attempt to commit suicide after feeding poisonous substance to her children.

As the children suffered severe abdominal pain and started to cry after consuming poisonous-laced drink, neighbours came to know about the incident and informed her husband.

All the four were rushed to Chincholi Taluk Hospital and later, shifted to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS). The condition of Lakshmi is said to be serious. A case has been registered at the Chincholi Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)