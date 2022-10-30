Woman makes an attempt to end life, after insult by MLA

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 30, 2022 19:41 IST

Upset that an MLA insulted her in front of a group of people, a woman made an attempt to end her life in Dharwad on Saturday. She has been admitted to a hospital where she is recovering.

Shakuntala Walikar, an outsourced employee in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, was relieved of her duty following a charge of corruption a few months ago. She had served the corporation for several years.

Ms. Walikar, who says that she is innocent, went to meet Tribal Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu during his visit to Dharwad recently. However, she could not meet the Minister and she decided to meet the local MLA instead.

And, she went to meet BJP leader and MLA Arvind Bellad at his home office seeking reinstatement on Saturday. However, he is said to have insulted her by shouting at her saying she had taken bribe to sanction car loans and asked her not to seek favours from him.

This upset Ms. Walikar who consumed poison at home, after writing a note. In her note, she has named the MLA and Ravi Bentur, an employee of the Valmiki corporation. She was rescued by her neighbours who admitted her to hospital. A case is being registered, officers said.

