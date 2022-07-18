Woman, lover among three held for killing her husband

An unidentified body was recovered under mysterious circumstances on May 15

An unidentified body was recovered under mysterious circumstances on May 15

Two months after the body of an unidentified man was recovered from an agricultural field at Keshvapur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district under mysterious circumstances, the Kalaburagi Police have arrested the wife of the deceased, her lover and a friend for their involvement in the case, which turned out to be a murder.

The deceased was identified as Gurappa, while the accused have been identified as Mahadevi, her lover Santosh Biradar and his friend Satish.

The police recovered the body on May 15.

Subsequently, the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint at Jewargi Police Station and accused Mahadevi of being involved in the abduction of Gurappa.

During interrogation, Mahadevi broke down and disclosed that she had an illicit relationship with her husband’s friend Santosh Biradar. She confessed that Santosh Biradar, along with Satish, killed Gurappa near Farhatabad on May 15. Later, they took the body and dumped it at a farm in Keshvapur of Afzalpur taluk.

When the family members of Gurappa lodged a missing complaint in Jewargi Police Station on June 5, the Afzalpur Police informed their counterpart in Jewargi about the unidentified body that they recovered a fortnight ago. The family members then recognised Gurappa from a photo of the body.