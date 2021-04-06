Woman loses ₹84,500 to online fraud

Bengaluru

06 April 2021 00:47 IST

The south east division police are now on the lookout for an executive of an online shopping website for allegedly hacking into the account of a customer through a payment gateway and transferring ₹84,500.

Based on a complaint filed by Yasoda Nagella, the south east cyber crime police have taken up a case of online fraud against Bilash Mehto, charging him under section 66D ( cheating by impersonation using computer ) of the IT act.

Ms. Yasoda had purchased clothes from the online firm in January. As she did not like the clothes, she returned the parcel and asked for a refund.

Advertising

Advertising

She called the company to get an update, following which the call centre executive of the company, identified as Bilash, offered to help and asked her to download the payment app to get the refund. As soon as she downloaded the app after completing the formalities, ₹84,500 was deducted from her account.

The victim tried to raise the issue again, but with no response, she approached the cyber crime police seeking legal action.

She has also provided the contact details of the suspect and the police are now trying to track him down.