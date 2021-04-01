Woman looking for job sold but escapes

A woman from Dharwad district was said to have been taken to Gujarat on the pretext of getting her job and then sold off. The incident has come to light after the woman managed to escape and returned to her native place.

Subsequently, the woman from Uppina Betageri has filed a complaint against Dilip Jain of Amminabhavi village in the Women Police Station in Dharwad.

The woman, who was working in a shop in Dharwad, is said to have been duped by the accused saying that he would get her a job with better remuneration in Bengaluru.

However, the woman was taken to Ahmedabad where she was provided a house maid job for 15 days. Subsequently, the woman learnt about the sinister plan in furtherance of which she was sold off and managed to escape from there and reach Mumbai with the help of the family where she worked earlier.

With the help of another person, the woman returned to her native and has now filed the complaint against Dilip Jain.