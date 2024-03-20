Woman kills two-year-old daughter, attempts suicide

March 20, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The K.R. Puram police have registered a case of murder against a 24-year-old woman who allegedly strangled her two-year-old daughter to death before attempting suicide by slashing her throat over a domestic row with her husband in Seegehalli on Saturday. The mother was rushed to a hospital and she survived. Her condition is critical and is being treated in an ICU.

The police are awaiting the recovery of the accused Chinna to take her into custody for further investigation. Chinna and her husband Lakshmi Narayana, a native of Chittoor, came to Seegehalli in K.R. Puram three months ago in search of work and lived in a rented house.

In his complaint, Lakshmi Narayana said that his wife was having suicidal tendencies due to health issues and used to fight with him frequently and threatened to kill the baby and end her life often. He said he used to pacify her. On March 17, when he had gone to a temple, Chinna called her mother who lives in their native place and informed that she is going to die and kill the baby. Worried, her mother called Lakshmi Narayana who rushed home and with the help of neighbours broke open the locked door to find the duo in a pool of blood.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared the girl brought dead.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).