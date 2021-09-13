Woman kills son as he objects to her relationship

KALABURAGI

13 September 2021 19:59 IST

A 25-year-old youth was killed for objecting to his mother having what is said an illicit relationship in Madna village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nagesh Ramu Maddur.

According to reports, Nagesh Maddur was killed for objecting to his mother’s relationship with Bharat Kumar Sharanayyaswamy of Munkanpalli village.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagesh Maddur was strangled to death with a rope by his mother, sister and Bharat Sharanayyaswamy. He was later hanged to show that it was a case of suicide.

A case has been registered at Mudhool Police Station.