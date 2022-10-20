Woman kills husband

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
October 20, 2022 18:47 IST

A woman allegedly murdered her husband, who was addicted to alcohol and often tortured her, at Neralahalli in Arkalgud taluk. Krishne Gowda, 50, was allegedly murdered by his wife Leelavathi. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when a neighbour spotted the body and informed the police.

The couple’s daughter is married and the son works as a driver in Bengaluru. Often, the husband and wife had quarrels over the former’s addition to alcohol. Recently, he had taken away gold jewellery belonging to his daughter, to get drunk. This had upset Leelavathi.

According to the police, Leelavathi and Krishne Gowda had a heated argument on October 17. Late in the night, Leelavathi hit him with a weapon and killed him. She dumped his body after digging a pit in the backyard. Krishna Shetty, a neighbour, noticed the body and informed the police. Arkalgud police arrested the accused and booked the case.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other officers visited the spot.

