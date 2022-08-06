Woman kills her two children, held

Depressed over family disputes, a 28-year-old mother of two allegedly threw her children into a well at Gopanpally village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Monika, 6, and Siddling, 4.

Accused Anita Basappa Pujari threw her two children into the well after a fight with her husband. The villagers handed her over to the police after she made an attempt to flee from the house.

Basappa Pujari of Gopanpalli and Anita, a native of Shivapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, got married nine years ago. The couple were frequently fighting and this was the reason Anita killed the children, the police said.

The Mudhol police arrested Anita and registered the case.