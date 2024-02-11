ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed, several others injured in serial accident

February 11, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old woman was killed and several others injured when a speeding canter knocked down a pedestrian and hit several vehicles in a serial accident at Kote Circle in Hoskote on Sunday.

The deceased, Sudha, a resident of Bannerghatta and a factory employee, was crossing the road when the canter driver hit her. She was crossing the road to go shopping. The canter knocked down a motorcycle before crashing into a KSRTC bus. A motorcycle rider identified as Nazir Khan from Mulbagal was also injured. Few passengers travelling in the bus escaped with minor injuries after the canter crashed into the back of the bus.

The canter driver, Shafiullah, 30, from Kolkata, was also injured and sustained multiple fractures.

The Hoskote police rushed to the spot and cleared the accident scene before clearing the traffic.

