Woman killed over property dispute

July 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 44-year-old woman was brutally killed by her relatives over a property dispute in K.K. Nagar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vijayalakshmi Malkayya Swamy. Her family members, Gangadhar Swamy, Mahadev, Renuka, Pallavi and Nagaraj, who were injured in the incident, have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Revansiddayya Kuppayya Math, Siddayya Kuppayya Mutt and Madeppa Swamy, all from Sindagi (B) in Kalaburagi taluk, killed Vijayalakshmi, before fleeing the crime spot.

A complaint lodged by Mahadev Malkayya Swamy, son of the deceased, said that there is a property dispute between his father and uncle.

Though two parcels of agricultural land measuring 5.32 acres and 3.12 acres in Sindagi village are registered in the name of his father [Malkayya Swamy], his cousins have been enjoying yield from these agricultural land for years.

Though a court has ordered reclaiming his property, the opposite party refused to hand over land to Malkayya Swamy.

On Tuesday morning, when Malkayya Swamy left home for duty, the family members of Kuppaya, including Revansiddayya, Siddayya and Madeppa, barged into the house of Malkayya Swamy situated in K.K. Nagar and hacked Vijaylakshmi to death with lethal weapons. They also injured his family members, the complaint said.

A case has been registered in the Sub-Urban Police Station.

