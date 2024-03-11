Woman killed over dowry in Belagavi district

March 11, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman is said to have been killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry in Karoshi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district, according to a complaint.

Jibbu Mulla was killed by her husband Javed Mulla and his relatives, the police said.

Javed Mulla is a truck driver. He married Jibbu a few years ago.

The woman’s younger brother M. Allauddin has lodged a complaint with the police saying that Javed Mulla sent Jibbu to her parents with a demand that she bring ₹20,000 in dowry.

“Our parents pleaded with him to accept her back as they did not have any money. But we found that she was dead on Monday. We suspect that she was killed by her husband and in-laws,” he said in the complaint.

A case has been registered.

