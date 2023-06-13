Woman killed mother, carried her body to station in suitcase

June 13, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Mico Layout police were shocked when a woman walked into the station with a suitcase and informed the police that she had killed her mother and brought the body in the suitcase on June 12 afternoon.

Police detained her and opened the suitcase to find the body of 71-year-old Biva Pal stuffed with a veil around her neck .

The accused Sonali Sen, 39, a physiotherapist was living with her husband, an engineer in Jigani Industrial Area and with her mother in the city for the last five years.

Probe revealed that the mother and daughter used to fight frequently over trivial issues.

On June 12, following a dispute, Biva Pal reportedly threatened to end her life by consuming sleeping pills as she was fed up with her daughter’s behaviour.

Enraged by this, the daughter forced an overdose of sleeping pills on her mother and strangulated her to death using a dupatta.

She later stuffed the body in the suitcase with a plan to dispose of the body but was later unable to carry out the plan, she walked into the station, a police officer said

The police have shifted the body for post mortem and is awaiting Forensic report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused Sonali Sen and booked her for murder.

