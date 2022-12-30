ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in tusker attack

December 30, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Elephant captured within hours and shifted to camp

The Hindu Bureau

KARNATAKA MYSURU 30/12/2022: The elephant which killed a woman near Hunsur on Friday being shifted to Dubare camp. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A woman was trampled to death by a tusker at Chikka Beechanahalli in Hunsur taluk on Friday.

The victim was identified as Chikkamma (59) who was working in the fields along with a few others when the elephant charged at them. The farmers ran for cover and one of them sustained injuries while Chikkamma was trampled and gored by the tusker.  

Deputy Conservator of Forests P.A.Seema  said the incident took place around 7 a.m. and an operation was launched to capture the lone ranger. Five trained elephants from Dubare camp were pressed into service and by 2 p.m. the elephant was darted, tranquilised and captured. Incidentally, it was marked for capture a few years ago following complains of getting frequently embroiled in conflict situations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Seema said the elephant will be shifted to Dubare camp and be tamed as it was unlikely to be released back in the wild. Meanwhile, the operations to capture two other elephants at Arabhitittu, near Hunsur, will resume on Saturday, she added.

The Forest Department has paid a spot compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The people of Chikka Beechanahalli said they have brought the issue of increase in human-wildlife conflict to the notice of successive Chief Ministers but the issue was yet to be resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US