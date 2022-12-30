Woman killed in tusker attack

December 30, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

A woman was trampled to death by a tusker at Chikka Beechanahalli in Hunsur taluk on Friday.

The victim was identified as Chikkamma (59) who was working in the fields along with a few others when the elephant charged at them. The farmers ran for cover and one of them sustained injuries while Chikkamma was trampled and gored by the tusker.

Deputy Conservator of Forests P.A.Seema said the incident took place around 7 a.m. and an operation was launched to capture the lone ranger. Five trained elephants from Dubare camp were pressed into service and by 2 p.m. the elephant was darted, tranquilised and captured. Incidentally, it was marked for capture a few years ago following complains of getting frequently embroiled in conflict situations.

Ms. Seema said the elephant will be shifted to Dubare camp and be tamed as it was unlikely to be released back in the wild. Meanwhile, the operations to capture two other elephants at Arabhitittu, near Hunsur, will resume on Saturday, she added.

The Forest Department has paid a spot compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The people of Chikka Beechanahalli said they have brought the issue of increase in human-wildlife conflict to the notice of successive Chief Ministers but the issue was yet to be resolved.