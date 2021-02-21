Karnataka

Woman killed in tiger attack in Kodagu

A woman was killed in a tiger attack in T. Shettigeri village in Kodagu district on Sunday morning. This comes within 12 hours of the incident in which a boy in his early teens was killed under similar circumstances near Srimanagala.

Chief Conservator of Forests T. Hiralal, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was attacked in a coffee estate when she had gone out to answer nature’s call. The latest killing took place within a distance of 2 km from Saturday’s attack and hence the authorities suspect the same tiger to be involved in both the cases.

Tension is brewing up in Ponnampet taluk where both the incidents took place and the forest department is under pressure to act swiftly.

Mr. Hiralal said they have already begun combing operations to capture the tiger so as to shift it out of the forests. If operations do not yield results permission will be sought to shoot it dead, he added.

