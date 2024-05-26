Woman killed in tiger attack in Bandipur

A 48-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in N. Begur range of Bandipur tiger reserve following which the authorities have installed camera traps to monitor the movement of the animal.

The incident took place on Saturday but the body of the victim, identified as Chikki of Malada Haadi.

The authorities said locals saw a woman tending to her cattle being attacked by a tiger on Saturday evening on the edge of the tiger reserve coming under Hediyala sub division, around 6 p.m. They raised a hue and cry following which the tiger dragged the woman inside the forest.

On receiving information, senior Forest Department officials reached the spot and launched a search operation on Sunday. The operation commenced at 6 a.m. and within 500 meters from the village boundary, the body of Chikki was found amidst shrubs and vegetation.

The body of the woman was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. S. Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve called on the children of the deceased and expressed his condolence and handed over a cheque for ₹3 lakh as compensation.

The local villagers were advised against venturing out in the evening and at dawn. The Forest Department has also installed 40 camera traps around the area of the incident to monitor the movement of the tiger.

