ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in tiger attack in Bandipur

Updated - May 26, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in N. Begur range of Bandipur tiger reserve following which the authorities have installed camera traps to monitor the movement of the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Saturday but the body of the victim, identified as Chikki of Malada Haadi.

The authorities said locals saw a woman tending to her cattle being attacked by a tiger on Saturday evening on the edge of the tiger reserve coming under Hediyala sub division, around 6 p.m. They raised a hue and cry following which  the tiger dragged the woman inside the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving information, senior Forest Department officials reached the spot and launched a search operation on Sunday. The operation commenced at 6 a.m. and within 500 meters from the village boundary, the body of Chikki was found amidst shrubs and vegetation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body of the woman was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. S. Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve called on the children of the deceased and expressed his condolence and handed over a cheque for ₹3 lakh as compensation.

The local villagers were advised against venturing out in the evening and at dawn. The Forest Department has also installed 40 camera traps around the area of the incident to monitor the movement of the tiger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US