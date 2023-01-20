Woman killed in suspected leopard attack in T. Narsipura

January 20, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

An elderly woman at Kannayakanhalli in T. Narsipura taluk was killed in what is suspected to be a leopard attack on the evening of January 20.

The victim was identified as Siddamma who had ventured out to fetch firewood from the backyard of her house. Siddamma raised a hue and cry when she was attacked by the predator and alerted the local people who rushed towards her rescue. Eyewitnesses said the leopard dragged Siddamma for nearly 200 metres before letting her go and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The village is about 4 km from the place where a student was killed in the previous incident of leopard attack. Senior forest department and police have reached the spot where family members, relatives and local villagers had gathered in large numbers.

This is the third human death attributed to leopard attack from the taluk and the forest department had launched a month-long combing operation after two killings reported between October 31 and December 3. Though people of the region heaved a sigh of relief when the combing was successful and the leopard involved in the killing of two persons, was trapped and shifted to Bannerghatta, a third death has been reported after a short hiatus.