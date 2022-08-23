Woman killed in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old homemaker was killed and four others, including her minor daughter were injured when a speeding canter collided with a goods vehicle they were travelling in near Veerasandra junction on Hosur Road in Electronics City on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Prameela while the injured have been identified as Prabhavati, 38, Lalitha, 34, Appasab, 40, and Lalita, 11, all residents of Yarandahalli near Bommasandra. The mini goods vehicle was driven by Prameela's husband Venkata Shivaiah, 45, who escaped with minor injuries and filed a complaint.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6.15 a.m. when the victims were returning home in the early hours in their vehicle after visiting a relative.

Both the canter and the mini goods vehicle were moving towards Veerasanda junction from Konappana Agrahara when the canter driver collided with the mini goods vehicle. Due to the impact the vehicle toppled and the Prameela sustained severe head injuries and started bleeding profusely. She along with others injured were rushed to a near-by hospital., where the doctors declared Prameela as brought dead.

The Electronics City traffic police said the canter driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot soon after the accident . Efforts are on to track him down to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, a police officer said .