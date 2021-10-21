Woman killed in road accident

Belagavi

21 October 2021 19:23 IST

A woman died while her daughter was injured in a road accident in Belagavi on Thursday.

Forty-five-year-old Pooja Mahesh Gawde died as her scooter hit a divider near Krishnadevaraya Circle or Kolhapur Circle in Nehru Nagar. Her daughter, 18-year-old Tanvi, who was riding pillion, was injured. She has been admitted to hospital.

A case has been registered.

