Woman killed in road accident
A woman died while her daughter was injured in a road accident in Belagavi on Thursday.
Forty-five-year-old Pooja Mahesh Gawde died as her scooter hit a divider near Krishnadevaraya Circle or Kolhapur Circle in Nehru Nagar. Her daughter, 18-year-old Tanvi, who was riding pillion, was injured. She has been admitted to hospital.
A case has been registered.
