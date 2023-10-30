ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in road accident in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman was killed and her 13-year-old son injured when a speeding car knocked the scooter they were riding, on a flyover in Peenya on Sunday.

The deceased Ashwini and her son Kushal were taken to a nearby hospital by the accused who sped away after she succumbed to her injuries .

The Peenya traffic police rushed to the hospital and seized the car which the accused had left behind.

Kushal is recovering and said to be out of danger. The victims were heading to their relative’s house when the accident occurred .

The Peenya police are looking out for the driver who is on the run.

