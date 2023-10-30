HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed in road accident in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman was killed and her 13-year-old son injured when a speeding car knocked the scooter they were riding, on a flyover in Peenya on Sunday.

The deceased Ashwini and her son Kushal were taken to a nearby hospital by the accused who sped away after she succumbed to her injuries .

The Peenya traffic police rushed to the hospital and seized the car which the accused had left behind.

Kushal is recovering and said to be out of danger. The victims were heading to their relative’s house when the accident occurred .

The Peenya police are looking out for the driver who is on the run.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / death / road accident / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.